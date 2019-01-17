MAYS LANDING — This winter season, Atlantic City Electric reminds customers of important energy assistance available in South Jersey to help meet their energy needs. Colder temperatures during the winter can result in customers using more energy and seeing higher than normal bills, so Atlantic City Electric is taking steps to expand awareness of these important programs. These programs can also help customers stay energized through temporary or extended financial hardship, including those who may be impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.
“We are committed to providing affordable energy service for every customer,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “Every day we work with community partners across the region to make sure available energy assistance gets in the hands of those who need it most, when they need it most.”
Atlantic City Electric works with state, federal, and nonprofit partners to connect customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household’s income size, type of fuel, and type of dwelling, with no pay back required. South Jersey residents can apply for assistance online though the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency, or by calling 800-510-3102.
Other programs supporting Atlantic City Electric customers include:
• The Universal Service Fund (USF) that helps make energy bills more affordable for low-income customers. USF provides benefits that can help customers reduce their natural gas and electricity bills. Customers can apply as part of the LIHEAP application process. Call 800-510-3102 or visit energyassistance.nj.gov for details.
• Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) can help low-to-moderate customers who are experiencing a temporary financial crisis assistance covering their natural gas and electric bills. For more information, call 732-982-8710 or visit njpoweron.org.
• New Jersey SHARES is a nonprofit corporation that provides assistance to income eligible New Jersey households with energy, telephone and water bills. Visit njshares.org or call 866-657-4273 for details.
• Senior citizens and disabled adults can take advantage of Lifeline, a utility assistance program that offers $225 to persons who meet certain income guidelines. This benefit includes utility customers as well as tenants whose utility bills are included in their rent. Call 800-792-9745 for details.
Eligible customers also can receive financial assistance through Helping Hands, a program, funded by Atlantic City Electric, providing $1 million annually to help struggling customers meet their energy needs. These funds are dispersed each year to low-income residents through the Affordable Housing Alliance, New Jersey SHARES, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Camden and the People for People Foundation.
Through Atlantic City Electric's Gift of Energy program, anyone can make a payment toward a friend or family member’s energy bill. The gift will appear on a future bill as a credit to the recipient's account.
Atlantic City Electric will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, like budget billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans.
Customers can contact Atlantic City Electric Customer Care at 800-642-3780 to ask about available resources or register for My Account, a web-based interactive tool that provides customers with a detailed analysis of their specific electric use and offers ways to save money and energy.
