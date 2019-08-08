ATLANTIC CITY — Steven Cordero, 30, of Atlantic City wears a 40-pound vest as he drags a fire hose through two traffic cones. He then unscrews the metal cap of a hydrant, all part of his practice run through the fire department's agility test course set up inside the Convention Center Monday.
After a class of firefighters retired in early April, the amount of firefighters in the city has dropped below 180, the number Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez ruled in 2017 was the minimum amount needed to maintain safety in the city.
The Atlantic City Fire department is now in the process of hiring new firefighters for the first time in more than five years, but how many and when they will start on the job is still dependent on securing funds.
There are currently 173 firefighters in the city of about 39,000 year-round residents and thousands of visitors.
"The City and State are committed to hiring enough firefighters to bring the total number of firefighters to 185," said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which has unilateral authority over personnel decisions in the city under the 2016 takeover law.
The city also submitted a SAFER, or Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency earlier this year, after approval from the DCA.
Evans said he has requested to hire about 25 new firefighters through the grant to bring the department's total closer to 200.
“Having a rotation of firefighters is good for the department. It's good for morale. It's good to get new, young firefighters on the job. It means that the city will have more firefighters,” he said. “The fire protection in the city increases.”
The state prevented the department from applying for the grant last May, citing fiscal responsibility, since the grants only cover a percentage of the cost of new hires, 75% for two years and 35% in the third year, and the municipality is responsible for the remainder each year.
The grant also doesn’t cover health care and pension obligations.
City and state officials had still not heard back from FEMA as of Wednesday about the status of the grant application.
Firefighter applications were open to New Jersey residents in early May. The documents stated that preference would be given first to those who live in the city, then the county and then the state.
There were 512 people who submitted their applications and $25 exam fee, 152 of which were city residents.
“City residents know this community better than anyone,” Evans said. “They understand the streets. They know directions. They know the buildings.”
While 343 total applicants passed the written exam, only city residents were scheduled to take the physical agility test.
Residents were given sole access to the practice sessions held since July 24, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cordero was one of the 113 city residents who passed the written exam and was scheduled to take the agility test Wednesday.
The next obstacle he tries in the course Monday is where he wants to shave off seconds--the stairs. Carrying a 50-pound medical bag, he runs up and down the wooden bridge twelve times total.
“I’m just trying to dig deep,” he said, catching his breath after his timed practice run Monday. “That’s why you practice. You already know where everything is at. That's when you really just start digging deep. It’s just mental.”
John Varallo Jr., president of Local 198 of the firefighters union, said that although this helps address manpower problems the department has faced-- losing more than 100 firefighters since 2010--he still has concerns about how the test will be scored and without civil service in the city, what available appeals process their will be to ensure fair practices that protect all different applicants.
“I’m excited that there’s a possibility of new firefighters coming on the job, but I’m also worried about a spoils-type system that would show favoritism or nepotism,” Varallo said.
Evans said that the physical agility test, which was conducted through a contract with the New Jersey Career Fire Chiefs Association, is mirrored to be as close to that of the Civil Service test as possible.
After the agility test, the department, city and state will assemble a panel that will include the Evans and the state fire marshal, among other city and state officials, to interview the candidates who pass.
"We are confident the hiring process is thorough and fair and look forward to having a new group of firefighters soon join the ranks of the Atlantic City Fire Department to serve city residents, businesses, and visitors," Ryan said.
Sitting legs spread on the floor of the convention center, Cordero said he knew he wanted to be a firefighter after a fire broke out years ago near where he lives on Providence Avenue.
“I didn’t see I wanted to be a fireman. I heard it,” he said.
While he couldn’t get a good look at the scene, he said he heard firefighters yelling commands to each other.
“Just hearing them talk and asking for one another and working together," he said. "That’s when I knew that this could really be a job for me.”