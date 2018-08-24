New Atlantic City High School football coach Leo Hamlett takes over the program with a positive attitude.
“Things are always looking better than they could be,” he said.
Atlantic City hired Hamlett in May. The Northfield resident starred at quarterback for Holy Spirit and the University of Delaware in the 1990s. He has been a long-time assistant coach at both Holy Spirit and Ocean City.
The Vikings graduated several standouts.
“We’re young,” Hamlett said, “but we can only get better.”
Hamlett wants to emphasize the run.
“We have a variety of different running backs,” Hamlett said. “All of them are a pretty good size. Some of them are faster than others. But the fact that we have fresh legs whenever we need them is the best part about going into the season. I’m going to make sure we find a way to run the ball.”
Connor Culmone will most likely start at quarterback. Dawon Brown, William Davis, Ibn Ragsdale and Shawn McGraw will see time at running back.
Hamlett called wide receiver Camrun Roberts one of the Vikings best all-round players.
“He can lineup anywhere,” Hamlett said. “He also plays corner and punts for us. He’s a rising senior.”
Hamlett said senior running back and linebacker Michael Arrington is the Vikings’ leader.
“He’s showing (the younger players) exactly what it takes to be a varsity player,” Hamlett said. “He’s priceless for what I’ve been trying to get accomplished.”
The Vikings face a tough schedule with games against perennial powers St. Joseph, Millville, Timber Creek and Holy Spirit.
“We just need to stick with the process,” Hamlett said. “Football is not an easy sport. It’s going to be uncomfortable to do some of the things it takes to be good.”
Hamlett wants the Vikings to be as positive as him.
“I don’t want them to think about how many seniors we lost or how tough our schedule is,” Hamlett said. “I just want them to think about winning and doing what they’re supposed to do which is come to school every day and work as hard as they can in the class room, weight room and on the field.”