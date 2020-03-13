Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic City Free Public Library has canceled all of its programs and classes through mid-April.
“Our top priority is the safety of our public and staff,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said. “We’ll revisit the situation in a month and consult with local officials to see when it’s safe to resume our usual schedule.”
Follow the library on social media or visit acfpl.org for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.