Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic City Free Public Library has canceled all of its programs and classes through mid-April.

“Our top priority is the safety of our public and staff,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said. “We’ll revisit the situation in a month and consult with local officials to see when it’s safe to resume our usual schedule.”

Follow the library on social media or visit acfpl.org for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

