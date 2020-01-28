Jakeemah Bright led the winning Vikings with nine points.

Atlantic City 9 16 8 16 - 49

Egg Harbor Township 2 4 4 10 – 20

AC – Redd-Howard 5, Brestle 5, Davis 8, Fader 6, Cherry-Montague 4, Suarez 4, Lemons 8, Bright 9.

EHT – Madison 2, Perdomo 5, Davis 2, A. Zinckgraf 4, K. Zinckgraf 1, Cutaia 2, Palumbo 2

