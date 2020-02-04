Ciani Redd-Howard scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Atlantic City. Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds for the winners.
Atlantic City 16 10 14 10 – 50
Millville 4 11 8 12 – 35
AC – Brestle 7, Davis 2, Suarez-Rivera 2, Redd-Howard 18, Cherry-Montague 12, Garrison-Macon 6, Lemons 3
MV – Ball 14, Perez 3, Talley 2, Williams 7, Doss 5, Owens 5
