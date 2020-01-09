Atlantic City 55 girls, Millville 34

Ciani Redd-Howard scored 15 to lead the Vikings, who improved to 6-1.

Millville 5 6 7 16 – 34

Atlantic City 15 14 20 6 – 55

MV – Baldasarri 4, Owens 7, Perez 5, Williams 7, Doss 2, Talley 2, Micheaux 3, Wilson 4

AC – Brestle 6, Fader 1; Suarez-Rivera 8, Redd-Howard 15, Montague 4, Garrison-Macon 8, Kelly 4, Bright 2, Lemons 3

