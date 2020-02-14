Ciani Redd-Howard scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Atlantic City. Freshman center Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Vikings.
Atlantic City 19 19 17 25 - 80
Vineland 16 9 5 16 – 46
AC – Mackey 3, Brestle 12, Jackson 2, Fader 2, Suarez-Rivera 6, Redd-Howard 27, Cherry-Montague 17, Garrison-Macon 5,
VL – Jones 4, Rivera 12, Alvarez 7, Owens 18, Coit 2, Fowlkes 3
