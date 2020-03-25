ATLANTIC CITY — Local officials have no plans to follow in the footsteps of some other Shore towns and restrict public access to the boardwalk or beaches.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Council President George Tibbitt both strongly dismissed the idea that Atlantic City would mimic beach towns such as Spring Lake or Point Pleasant Beach, and close down the public areas to mitigate the spread or risk of exposure to the new coronavirus.

Atlantic City will “absolutely not,” prevent the public from using the boardwalk and beaches, Small said. The mayor said people can still follow the guidelines from health officials for social distancing while using the beaches and boardwalk.

“There’s no way in hell you can shut(down) that boardwalk,” Tibbitt said Wednesday morning. “People have to have some type of relief, and that boardwalk and beach are the best (ways) to stay by themselves, or jog, walk, or ride a bike. Dumbest thing I ever heard was closing the boardwalks.”

Seaside Heights has closed the beaches and bays to the public, but, so far, has not restricted its boardwalk. Asbury Park officials are reportedly considering prohibiting access to their boardwalk to discourage out-of-towners from flocking there.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Saturday that directed nearly all residents to stay at home, with limited exceptions. But, that same day, Murphy encouraged people to continue to get outside and maintain an active lifestyle, if possible.

“The governor’s executive order instructions were crystal clear,” Small said. “With the Boardwalk being a street in the City of Atlantic City, we plan to leave that open so our residents, during these trying times, can get some fresh air and take their mind off of some of the madness that’s going on in the world.”