RANK #1

Name: Sheikh Nahiyan

Age: 17

Hometown: Ventnor City

GPA: 4.5171 weighted

College choice: Yale University

RANK #2

Name: Rawan Rabayah

Age: 18

Hometown: Atlantic City

GPA: 4.4600

College choice: University of Pennsylvania

RANK #3

Name: Tauseef Zaman

Age: 18

Hometown: Atlantic City

GPA: 4.4457

College Choice: New York University

