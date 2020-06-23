RANK #1
Name: Sheikh Nahiyan
Age: 17
Hometown: Ventnor City
GPA: 4.5171 weighted
College choice: Yale University
RANK #2
Name: Rawan Rabayah
Age: 18
Hometown: Atlantic City
GPA: 4.4600
College choice: University of Pennsylvania
RANK #3
Name: Tauseef Zaman
Age: 18
Hometown: Atlantic City
GPA: 4.4457
College Choice: New York University
