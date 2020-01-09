8. Atlantic City High School memorabilia -  Vikings baseball coach Brent Bean has begun to collect jerseys of Vikings alumni from their pro and college teams for display in school trophy case. So far, Brett Kennedy of the San Diego Padres and Thomas Kelly of Rutgers football have donated. Any alumni interested in donating can contact Bean through the athletic department.

