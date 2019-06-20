Good morning, the Board of Education, faculty and staff, distinguished guests, teachers, family, friends, and, last but certainly not the least, the Class of 2019!
Graduation: oh how long we have waited for this day to come. It’s interesting how as freshmen, sophomores, and juniors we cannot wait to be the big seniors, but when senior year actually comes around, we are just itching to get out of here. However, in the end, all 180 of those days were worth it. Think about all the laughs we’ve had, the friends we’ve made, the moments we’ve shared. We take for granted the precious time we have in high school, years we will only get to experience once in our lives. Following graduation, the Class of 2019 will travel a few miles or a few thousand miles to attend college, enroll in the military to serve our country, or enter the workforce. Although I may not have the 2020 vision that next year’s batch will have, I know that no matter where we end up or what we may do, the Class of 2019 will accomplish great things.
Countless memories have been made these four years, but, unfortunately, high school has not always been peaches and cream. Over the short four year period of our high school career, we all have overcome our fair share of difficulties. During freshman year, the new faces in a new school with new teachers took some getting used to. Sophomore year calculus was indeed challenging, and junior year chemistry took its toll. In senior year, I faced arguably my greatest challenge: navigating the hallways. Honestly, getting from Computer Science in G-Wing to English in C-Wing was a struggle to say the least. Through determination and persistence, the Class of 2019 was able to overcome all the barriers in its path, and I even made it on time to English---sometimes. Fortunately, much of the bad in high school has been overshadowed by the great. How can we forget about Homecoming and the Prom, where we danced the night away to Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls? It was also wonderful to see our sports teams compete and succeed against the surrounding area’s best. The electric atmosphere of the Thanksgiving Game junior year, for example, is incomparable to any other time in high school. Ultimately, these moments of spectacle are what distinguishes us as Vikings.
Finally, I ask that the class of 2019 look to the audience and never forget all the support our friends, families, and teachers have given us over these past four years. The people we become in life is only in small part due to our own ingenuity, while much of it is the result of the people with whom we surround ourselves. At this time, I would like to acknowledge the very special people in my life that have helped me become the person I am today. Teachers and guidance counselors: thank you for encouraging me to become a lifelong learner. My coach: thanks for making me a better tennis player and a better sportsman. My friends from Brigantine, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, and Atlantic City: thanks for always having my back and making me laugh all these years. My brother, who is a class of 2009 Viking: thanks for being my biggest role model in life and for motivating me always to give my 100% in everything that I do. Mom and Dad: thanks for supporting me through everything that I have done and for always being my #1 fan. I certainly would not be up on this stage giving this speech if it was not for you guys. To the Class of 2019, for the final time, I wish you all the best of luck in all your future endeavors. Thank you all, and go Vikings!