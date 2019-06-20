Dear Board of Education, faculty and staff, parents and friends, and graduates of 2019:
To begin, I would like to thank my mom, dad, and brother for giving me all the love and inspiration in the world. I would like to thank all of my friends and teachers, who have each been an integral part of shaping the person I am today.
When I first stepped onto the campus of Atlantic City High School, I was wading into an ocean of the unknown, looking far off into the distant horizon. Of course I was both excited and nervous, being a pioneer in this new world called “high school”, a realm of which I had only heard. Ready to conquer this new challenge, I brought with me only three things, “confidence”, “commitment”, and “human connections”. It is with these three things that I managed to endure four years of rigorous coursework. I’m sure that these three things are what that have propelled most of you here.
I realize that we have all taken separate paths through high school. My view of the horizon only goes as far as my own eyes can see. And yet, when we each arrived at school for the first time during our freshman year, we were all looking at the same horizon, traveling toward the same destination on the vast ocean of life. Today, regardless of the classes we took, the friends we acquired, or the choices we made, we have completed that journey.
Our first two years seem to have breezed by. We developed our opinions and got a feel for the school. We joined clubs, made new friends, and adjusted to the new workload that high school brings. We realized our dreams and aspirations as we looked up to the upperclassmen, wondering what our futures would hold.
Last year, we overcame. We overcame the chilling winds of Winter Storm Grayson, which removed access to our gymnasium for almost a year. Many of us overcame our SATs, ACTs, and first AP tests. We overcame the overwhelming excitement and impending sense of dread, knowing what senior year had in store.
This year, we have endured. Most of us have endured the grueling college admission process and all of the dreaded forms and essays associated with it. We have endured the plague of senioritis and the tidal wave of projects, finals, and research papers. As a result, we find ourselves at graduation, the pinnacle of a student’s high school career.
We have heard countless times that college is a place where you go from being a big fish in a little pond to a little fish in the ocean. I disagree, because we all live in the same world, a world in which we decide who we want to be. We each get to decide how we want to live our life, how we travel on life’s journey. Whether it be a mountainous trail, a voyage on the high seas, or even a bicycle path, it is a journey all the same, filled with the pains of failure, the joys of success, and the obstacles that must be overcome. I encourage everyone to enjoy today, because it is important to savor every moment. With our graduation today, we step into the next chapter of our lives and embark on a new journey, with our bonds irrevocably solidified as we become Atlantic City High School’s Class of 2019.
Before our paths diverge, I want everyone to remember to stay confident in yourself, because knowing you can do something is the first step to actually doing it. Remember to stay committed, because focus and effort open the door to new possibilities. Remember to stay connected, because the people of our past guide us when we need help the most. Together as the Class of 2019, I wish everyone luck as we move on to new horizons and try to unlock the infinite potential of the future. Thank you.