March Madness is coming to Atlantic City.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from Tuesday through Saturday.
The women’s final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. The men’s final is at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The MAAC consists of 11 schools, including New Jersey colleges Monmouth University, Rider University and Saint Peter’s University.
Siena College is the men’s top seed; Rider is the women’s No. 1 seed. The winners earn automatic invites to the NCAA Tournament.
This is the first time since Boardwalk Hall hosted the men’s Atlantic 10 Tournament in 2012 that Atlantic City will be a part of March Madness. This is the first of the MAAC’s three-year deal with Boardwalk Hall
“I know there’s been a little buzz around here for the last couple of weeks (about Atlantic City),” said Jay Young, men’s coach for Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut. “People have told me they’re heading down to support us. We’re really looking forward to getting down there.”
See more coverage on B1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.