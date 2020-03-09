March Madness is coming to Atlantic City.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from Tuesday through Saturday.

The women’s final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. The men’s final is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The MAAC consists of 11 schools, including New Jersey colleges Monmouth University, Rider University and Saint Peter’s University.

Siena College is the men’s top seed; Rider is the women’s No. 1 seed. The winners earn automatic invites to the NCAA Tournament.

This is the first time since Boardwalk Hall hosted the men’s Atlantic 10 Tournament in 2012 that Atlantic City will be a part of March Madness. This is the first of the MAAC’s three-year deal with Boardwalk Hall

“I know there’s been a little buzz around here for the last couple of weeks (about Atlantic City),” said Jay Young, men’s coach for Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut. “People have told me they’re heading down to support us. We’re really looking forward to getting down there.”



