HARD ROCK

7 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 14; $45, $65, $85

WHAT TO EXPECT: Boney James, Najee, Summer Storm, Pieces of a Dream and Joe Bataan are all on the bill for what promises to be a night to remember for jazz enthusiasts. James has had eleven chart-topping albums to his credit and was named as one of the top three contemporary jazz artists of the decade by Billboard Magazine. Najee is a Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flutist with two platinum and four gold albums under his belt. Pieces of a Dream have been fixtures of contemporary jazz for the past 40 years, while Summer Storm is a duo comprised of Grammy Award-winning guitarist Norman Brown and chart-topping vocalist Lindsey Webster. Finally, Joe Bataan is a composer/producer who has been at the forefront of Latin soul throughout his illustrious career.

ACJazzFest.com, HardRockHotels.com/atlantic-city

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

