ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Monday after police said he stabbed his landlord during a fight about him setting off fireworks inside a beach block rooming house.

About 3:10 p.m., Officers Brendan Andros and Maria Borsani responded to the rooming house in the beach block of Ocean Avenue for a report of a man stabbed, according to a news release from the city police department. They found a 63-year-old city man, who was also the landlord of the building, with multiple stab wounds.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, but said he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment.

Officers were told that the suspect, Roland Rymarz, was still inside the building, according to the release. They arrested him without incident and recovered the knife used in the attack.

The man had confronted Rymarz after he was told that he was lighting off fireworks inside the building, police said. Rymarz got agitated and stabbed him.

Rymarz, 42, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.