Atlantic City Marathon draws runners from around the country and world Sunday. See who won the race and check out the photo gallery.
Hope is fading as the search for Dulce continued. Volunteers searched the woods near City Park in Bridgeton on Sunday, looking for clues in the disappearance of a 5-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month. Here's a photo gallery from Sunday's search.
More flooding Monday. Be prepared for coastal flooding Monday following a steady dose of rain Sunday evening and the effects of Tropical Storm Nestor.
Atlantic City Race Track on tap for development. The future of the 73-year-old Atlantic City Race Course remains unknown 18 years after Greenwood Racing Inc. purchased the track for $15 million. However, the first step was taken recently to have something done with the 250-acre parcel of property for the first time since it closed four years ago.
Cowboys dominate Eagles. Ezekiel Elliot runs all over Philadelphia as the Eagles lose 37-10 as hand first place in the NFC East to Dallas. Click here for a photo gallery from the game.
