Atlantic City marina redevelopment plan public hearing May 15

ATLANTIC CITY - City Council will hold a public hearing May 15 prior to voting on the adoption of a redevelopment plan for a 178-acre swath of land in the Marina district.
The Huron North Redevelopment Area was first designated an area of redevelopment in 1995. More than $3 billion was spent sealing a former landfill and building roadways accessing the site, which led to development of the Borgata Casino and Spa, and the Harrah's Water Club expansion.
The original redevelopment plan had a 20-year expiration date, and much of the property remains undeveloped.
The public hearing and adoption vote will be 5 p.m. in City Council chambers.