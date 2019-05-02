You are the owner of this article.
Atlantic City marina redevelopment plan public hearing May 15

Huron redevelopment

This map, from a 1995 redevelopment plan, outlines the Huron North redevelopment area.
Marina district aerial

Aerial view of the marina district in Atlantic City provided by Google earth. Undated photo

ATLANTIC CITY - City Council will hold a public hearing May 15 prior to voting on the adoption of a redevelopment plan for a 178-acre swath of   land in the Marina district.

The Huron North Redevelopment Area was first designated an area of redevelopment in 1995. More than $3 billion was spent sealing a former landfill and building roadways accessing the site, which led to development of the Borgata Casino and Spa, and the Harrah's Water Club expansion.

The original redevelopment plan had a 20-year expiration date, and much of the property remains undeveloped.

The public hearing and adoption vote will be 5 p.m. in City Council chambers.

