Atlantic City mayor decries organizer's motives in protest against racism: The protest, set for 1 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Building, is the latest of many held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.
Health, safety reign across Caesars empire in Atlantic City: Harrah’s and its two sister properties — Bally’s Atlantic City and Caesars Atlantic City — will welcome back preferred players Thursday and the general public Friday.
Christopher Columbus statue taken down in Atlantic City: The statue, which is on city property but funded and maintained by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, is being moved to avert potential vandalism.
Cunningham says media bias 'muzzled' him in Democratic primary: Cunningham, 34, of Vineland, who is Black, called the actions of the press “implicit bias bordering on racism and utter whitewashing” in an open letter this week.
Top-seeded Vineland looks to make noise in Last Dance Tournament: The Last Dance is a 222-team, statewide tournament that starts with pool play July 14-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.