Roar to Shore

The annual Roar to the Shore brings thousands of motorcyclists to the Wildwoods, including members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club.

Atlantic City mayor decries organizer's motives in protest against racism: The protest, set for 1 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Building, is the latest of many held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.

Health, safety reign across Caesars empire in Atlantic City: Harrah’s and its two sister properties — Bally’s Atlantic City and Caesars Atlantic City — will welcome back preferred players Thursday and the general public Friday.

Christopher Columbus statue taken down in Atlantic City: The statue, which is on city property but funded and maintained by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, is being moved to avert potential vandalism.

Cunningham says media bias 'muzzled' him in Democratic primary: Cunningham, 34, of Vineland, who is Black, called the actions of the press “implicit bias bordering on racism and utter whitewashing” in an open letter this week.

Top-seeded Vineland looks to make noise in Last Dance Tournament: The Last Dance is a 222-team, statewide tournament that starts with pool play July 14-16

Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone

Vineland pitcher Andrew Simone and teammates practice for the Last Dance baseball tournament Tuesday June 30, 2020. They are one of the 222 teams in the state competing. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

