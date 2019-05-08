Jordan Faustino had two goals and an assist for Atlantic City (3-8). Joe Russell, Lawrence Agostini, Josh Gabrysz, Brad Jones and Jonah Mason all scored for the Vikings.

Statistics were not available for Middle (1-14).

MT; 0 0 0 1—1

AC; 2 2 2 1—7

