Jordan Faustino had two goals and an assist for Atlantic City (3-8). Joe Russell, Lawrence Agostini, Josh Gabrysz, Brad Jones and Jonah Mason all scored for the Vikings.
Statistics were not available for Middle (1-14).
MT; 0 0 0 1—1
AC; 2 2 2 1—7
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
