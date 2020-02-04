Stephen Byard scored 14 for the Vikings, who improved to 15-4. Jayden Jones added 13 for Atlantic City.

Millville 9 5 10 8 – 32

Atlantic City 15 18 20 18 – 71

MV – Watson 2, Rhett 2, Kearney 6, Butler 9, Ball 10, Barrients 3

AC - Chapman 8, Byard 14, Daley 4, Palms 13, Lewis 2, Frederick 11, Jones 13, Aikens 3, Mack 1, Watson 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

