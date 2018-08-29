ATLANTIC CITY — Scorching midday temperatures could not keep dozens of families from coming out to the annual 2nd Ward Steel Pier Day.
Before heading back to school in September, children living in the city ward and their families were invited to spend the afternoon at the amusement park, free of charge. Afterward, the children were given school supplies, including book bags, notebooks, folders, paper, pencils and markers, at no cost.
Council President Marty Small Sr., who represents the ward, said the yearly event is a “great way to end the summer” and helps families in need.
The event was sponsored by Steel Pier, Atlantic County Toys for Tots, Charity Kings Inc., Sportz Farm and Michaels Development Co.
