Atlantic City officials cancel St. Patrick's Day parade due to COVID-19 concerns

Atlantic City officials on Thursday announced limitations of events of 250 or more people in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, including canceling the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade on the Boardwalk.

The policy, which applies to events planned to take place on city-owned or city-managed facilities and property, will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release from city officials.

“The health and welfare of our residents, employees, and visitors are our main concern. For this reason, we are taking precautions to prevent and limit the spread of this virus,” Mayor Marty Small said.

The release followed a statement from Gov. Phil Murphy recommending that all public gatherings throughout the state of more than 250 people, including concerts, sporting events and parades be canceled.

“These measures are being taken as part of our coordinated response to the continued outbreak and to aggressively mitigate the spread of the virus,” Murphy said. “Additionally, for all events, we recommend that everyone practice commonsense hygiene, like washing hands routinely, staying home if you do not feel well, and keeping a six-foot distance from others.”

So far, there are 37 patients under investigation in New Jersey, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

There has only been one death in the state. John Brennan, 69, of Little Ferry, Bergen County, died Tuesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Atlantic County freeholders will close their meetings to public audiences beginning March 17, and will instead live stream them to allow the public to watch, ask questions and make comments at atlantic-county.org/freeholders/.

Visitors are barred from entering Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center amid the spread of COVID-19, Atlantic County officials announced Thursday.

The center, in Northfield, isn’t allowing visitors per recommendations for long-term care facilities by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The policy is effective immediately and is in effect until further notice.

While the center does not have any presumptive or confirmed cases, the policy is a precautionary measure based on guidance from the CDC and the state Department of health.

“We are doing everything we can to protect our residents and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, especially to those who may be most vulnerable including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “Family members of residents in our care can call Meadowview at (609) 645-5955 to check on their loved ones or through personal cell phones, emails and social media. Our staff will continue to exercise safe respiratory practices to ensure their safety. We recommend all residents do the same.”

A New Jersey horse racing track announced Thursday it's temporarily stopping operations because a person who was there over the weekend was in contact with someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Freehold Raceway said the person who attended the track on March 7 has not tested positive for the virus. Track officials said that live racing scheduled for this week and next would be canceled, and it's not clear when it might resume.

Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center is closing Thursday for cleaning amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Fox29 has reported.

There is one confirmed case of the diseased, caused by the new coronavirus, in the city.

“In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center’s facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, March 12," according to a statement from Comcast Corporation. "To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today. Today’s Wells Fargo Center events will be rescheduled. Tickets will be honored for a later date or will be refunded at the point of purchase"

The state Department of Corrections released information Wednesday about precautions they’re taking to protect inmates and staff during the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, there have been no cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus within the department, according to a release from the DOC. While there are currently no visitor restrictions at facilities, there is a temporary suspension of volunteer entrance.

“The safety of those in our custody and our staff is our top priority,” said Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks. “We are monitoring COVID-19 and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of all those who enter our facility.”

There are three DOC facilities in Cumberland County: South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, Southern State Correctional Facility in Delmont and Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

Officials have implemented several protocols, including:

COVID-19 related health screenings at intake of inmates as part of regular health assessments;

Temperature scans conducted by masked medical staff of all individuals entering our facilities, with follow-up survey questions, as needed, tracking travel activity and contact with individuals impacted by COVID-19

Restrictions on the transfer of county inmates that present symptoms of illness

Enhanced sanitization and education efforts to mitigate the spread of germs and increased availability of hand sanitizer to staff and visitors

Medically supported personal protective equipment, where and when determined to be medically necessary

Advanced preparation of medical quarantines for impacted inmates to be utilized if prescribed by medical personnel

Information sharing with county jails

Updates to the visitation policy will be posted to the "Alerts" section of NJDOC.gov, as well as the department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

State officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. briefing for the public as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the area.

Appearing for the briefing will be Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples.

It will be livestreamed here.

During Wednesday’s briefing, officials announced eight new cases of the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, two of which have not been linked to any known exposure.

Schools across South Jersey are making plans in case the state Department of Health mandates school buildings to close and virtual instruction.

Steven W. Price, superintendent of the Cumberland Regional School District, said in a letter Wednesday to parents and staff that there “are still more questions than answers,” but they are working to prevent the disease from coming into the school.

“We are establishing plans to make sure the educational process continues regardless of the school building being opened or closed,” he said. “Most of our process, including instruction and assignments, would be done online.”

Alternative assignments would be available for students with restricted internet access, he said. Also, special education services would continue, officials are coordinating plans to provide nutrition services for eligible students and working to make sure seniors meet graduation requirements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.