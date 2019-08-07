ATLANTIC CITY - Police are advising residents and visitors of Atlantic City to allow extra travel time on Saturday as result of Delmo Sports 9th Annual Atlantic City Triathlon.
The city is expected to experience major traffic delays throughout the day.
The list of road closures and detours are as followed:
-Atlantic City Expressway Exits #5, #4, and #2 CLOSED from 5am-11am.
-US 40/Albany Ave EXPECT DELAYS from 7 -11 a.m.
-Plan to enter and exit the City via the Atlantic City Expressway.
-Ventnor residents are urged to use West End Avenue as an alternate route.
Officers will be stationed throughout the course.