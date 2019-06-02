One of the 'Coolest Film Festivals in the World' begins Thursday
The Lighthouse International Film Festival on Long Beach Island tries this weekend to live up to the billing given to it last year by MovieMaker Magazine. This year will feature 143 feature length films, including a documentary on the Ocean County-based, party band known as Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns.
Atlantic City primary battle generates big mail-in numbers. Tuesday is election day in Atlantic County with local races for Atlantic City's City Council and in Mullica Township, Folsom and Buena Vista Township. Follow the Politics page for stories and results.
Avalon woman asks borough to toss complaint over length of her ivy Code enforcement says all fauna in must be trimmed below nine inches in length. But a local environmentalist says the "Virginia creeper" ivy that snakes along her porch and siding is part of a private wildlife habitat she maintains for birds and bees.
"I can’t imagine how difficult this must be for the McDaniels family." Authorities identified the Philadelphia firefighter who died during the Sunday triathlon as 36-year-old Dennis McDaniels, a 12 year member of the city fire department.