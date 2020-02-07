The strong winds brought down a tree on the Atlantic City rail line.
Update: ACRL train #4617, the 10:49AM arrival into Atlantic City, is subject to a 60-minute delay due to a downed tree across the tracks Egg Harbor City. An update will follow.— Atlantic City Line (@NJTRANSIT_ACRL) February 7, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.