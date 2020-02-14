Opportunity Zone Black Capitalism Fund Summit

Louis Dubin, managing partner of Redbrick LMD, speaks during the 2020 Opportunity Zone Black Capitalism Fund Summit at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City on Wednesday.

Could Atlantic City be the future of national cybersecurity? Tax incentives are attracting investors and developers with ideas that would help move the local economy away from an over-reliance on tourism and casino gaming.

Couples celebrating milestone anniversaries share stories of long-lasting love: Each couple’s journey is different, but they all credit friendship as the foundation of a good marriage.

Wildwood man gets probation in Stockton criminal sexual contact case: A former student was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday after admitting to using his cellphone to take videos of a woman during a sexual act, which he posted on social media.

Candidates focus on mental health, substance abuse: Mental health and substance abuse are key issues for Democratic candidates vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd Congressional District.

EHT girls swimming loses in S.J. Public A final: Though the Egg Harbor Township girls swimming team left Gloucester County Institute of Technology empty-handed Thursday, it also left better than it was just hours earlier.

021420_spt_ehtswim 4

Egg Harbor Township junior Alexandria Cotter wins in the 100-yard butterfly in 57 seconds during Thursday’s South Jersey Public A meet against Cherry Hill East at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. She also won the 100 backstroke (1:00.01) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments