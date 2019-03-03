Atlantic City's Health Department is almost nonexistent
Don't get sick in Atlantic City. The local Health Department is facing a major crisis, with just one employee and 20 percent of its 2014 funding. Atlantic County picks up the slack, but its only brick-and-mortar clinics are 20-minute drives from the city.
A coastal storm has arrived in South Jersey. Our meteorologist Joe Martucci has a list of 10 things you need to know
Eric Ganter, co-founder of the city's first legal distillery, died at age 45. Ganter opened Little Water Distillery in 2016 with his brother, lending his creative energy and artistic eye to the business, his sibling said.
The ultimate sneaker-head lives in Brigantine, and his name is Dale Woods. The Bally's Atlantic City poker dealer has amassed 100 pairs of sneakers in his walk-in closet. Read about Woods' 'Happy Place.'