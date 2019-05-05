New A.C. housing development exceeding expectations
600 NoBe is Atlantic City's first market-rate housing development in nearly a half-century. Find out who are some of the first people that have moved in and how they are defying some of the stereotypes of living in Atlantic City. Read this story and visit the rest of our year-long Reinventing AC project.
One local comedian thinks of her best material in her Ocean Club Condominium overlooking the Atlantic City beach. In our latest 'Happy Place Series' installment, we sat down with Michelle Tomko about what makes her ocean-front condo her favorite place to be.
Pedestrian fatalities are up in Cumberland County this year. Three people were killed in Vineland after being hit by cars in the span of nine days, prompting a push from authorities to make the streets safer.
Two familiar foes are facing off for control of Local 54, the labor union that represents nearly one-third of casino workers in Atlantic City. Bob McDevitt, president of the union since 1996, is being challenged by 67-year-old Al Tabei in Friday's election.
'Stranger Things' star and Little Egg Harbor native ditched the demogorgons to attend his junior prom. The 16-year-old actor stopped by the Ocean City boardwalk to snap some photos with friends.
Stay on top of what developments are popping up near you. Here's our list of the latest projects across Atlantic and Cape May counties.