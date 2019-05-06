Upgrades on the way to Atlantic City's oldest public housing
A massive overhaul is coming to Stanley Holmes Village and Buzby Village in the resort, according to the Atlantic City Housing Authority. The authority is interviewing co-developers now and will soon decide whether to renovate the two communities or demolish and rebuild less dense developments on site and on other city properties.
Massive flood gates being considered for the mouth of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet would likely impact the ecosystem of a protected river that runs through the Pinelands, the National Park Service warned. Such a project could disrupt fish migration, change tidal flows, hurt water quality and and affect the ecosystem of the Great Egg Harbor River, park officials said.
Penn Medicine, the university hospital, dedicated the melanoma center Monday to Tara Miller, a Longport native, who died in 2014 of melanoma. The Tara Miller Foundation has raised more than $1.3 million dollars since 2013.
Somers Point Board of Education members heard from Hispanic community members that they feel underrepresented in local schools after the layoff of three full-time teachers was approved by the school board last week. The positions being eliminated were decided based on union contracts, Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said.
Martin Truex Jr. won a NASCAR race Monday at Dover. Truex won his first career NASCAR Cup race on June 4, 2007 at Dover.