“Looking back 5 years from now, what do we want to have been said of this moment?”
— Atlantic City Executive Council first agenda, Oct. 16, 2018
Tuesday’s meeting of the Atlantic City Executive Council summed up the promise and peril of its work solving the city’s problems.
Formed this fall to ensure that the work toward a better Atlantic City is done openly, the executive council is focused on results. You can tell that simply by surveying its agendas and board minutes, which have focused on mental health, jobs, training and public health. These are more than mere brainstorming discussions — there are agencies accountable, deadlines and strategies evident in the records being kept.
In November, the board’s leader, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver revealed plans to have a nonprofit with supermarket experience bring a grocery store to the city. Updates were also given on an Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce internship program and an AtlantiCare health study.
The agenda offered many other encouraging glimpses of problem solving going on in Atlantic City, which has been under a state takeover since November 2016.
But we still want to know more.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver began the meeting by providing a summary of the work being done, including an update on a much-needed grocery store project next year.
Soon after, the media and public were asked to leave, and the doors closed.
If the state takeover of Atlantic City is to end with a more resilient city and populace, more information needs to be shared on a regular basis. Opening the meetings to the media and the public would be a good start. Sharing the plans created to address food security, the health studies and the crime analysis is also critical.
We suggest the DCA expand its “Atlantic City: Building A Foundation for a Shared Prosperity” web page to include more information. The site already publishes a history of the takeover, FAQs, agendas and minutes.
Experience is guiding us here. This is not the first time a report has been written about the city’s troubles and the ways to fix them. Much of the reports done under Gov. Chris Christie made sweeping recommendations to fix Atlantic City. The process was less than open, and the city’s residents and public were largely excluded.
The latest report by Gov. Phil Murphy’s special counsel Jim Johnson appears more inclusive of the public, which is encouraging.
So making the process more open shouldn’t be an issue. Yes, it may make the process messier, but government is often messy.
“Atlantic City is moving in a positive direction,” the DCA website states. “In order for this progress to endure, the State working with the City, must do three things: continue to stabilize city finances, strengthen and diversify the economy and tackle longstanding challenges such as poverty, unemployment, public safety, and public health.”
We’d add one more element — openness.