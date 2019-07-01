In Atlantic City, esports investments are high-risk, high-reward
Esports executives insist the investments necessary to make esports events run smoothly are absolutely worth the risk for prospective venues and can lead to successful partnerships for years to come. Atlantic City sees the potential esports has for growth as an industry, which already sees nearly $13 billion made in bets annually.
Frenchy's Fries in Ocean City will no longer take up space on the beach with its branded chairs and umbrellas. The new Ninth Street beach tenant, Swift Beach Services, will rent out its own chairs in place of the lounge chairs and will not set up ahead of time.
The owner of Bruised Reed Farm in Middle Township has agreed to let Cape Hope use the land for its clients and others to farm the property, both as job training and to raise money and fresh produce to supplement their diets. Those working the farm will get a share of the harvest.
A variety of events will be happening over the next two months up and down the shore to satisfy anyone in need of a sports fix. Events include Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football, boxing at the Showboat hotel in Atlantic City and lifeguard races.
Absecon officials want the city to earn the designation of Transit Village. Becoming a Transit Village gives a town access to more state funding for streetscaping and other improvements to promote construction of higher-density housing and commercial space.