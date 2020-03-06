Atlantic City officials are set to demolish a handful of blighted properties after an investigation by the Department of Licensing & Inspections found they are "unoccupied, unsafe, unsanitary or unfit for human habitation or use and poses a danger to the health and safety of persons on or near the premises."
Hearings have been scheduled for property owners can present testimony.
Properties include:
- 42 N. Connecticut Ave.
- 25 N. Stenton Place
- 3 S. Texas Ave.
- 1814 Lincoln Ave.
- 1816 Lincoln Ave.
- 342 N. South Carolina Ave.
- 362 N. South Carolina Ave.
- 2519 Centennial Ave.
- 234 North Arizona Ave.
- 360 N. South Carolina Ave.
- 308 N. Connecticut Avenue
- 344 N. Connecticut Avenue
- 346 N. Connecticut Avenue
- 402 N. Connecticut Avenue
- 504 N. Indiana Avenue
