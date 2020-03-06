012519_nws_blight

Atlantic City code enforcement officials regularly walk through the city cataloging its housing stock, looking for vacant or abandoned properties and documenting others with clear violations.

Atlantic City officials are set to demolish a handful of blighted properties after an investigation by the Department of Licensing & Inspections found they are "unoccupied, unsafe, unsanitary or unfit for human habitation or use and poses a danger to the health and safety of persons on or near the premises."

Hearings have been scheduled for property owners can present testimony.

Properties include:

  • 42 N. Connecticut Ave.
  • 25 N. Stenton Place
  • 3 S. Texas Ave.
  • 1814 Lincoln Ave.
  • 1816 Lincoln Ave.
  • 342 N. South Carolina Ave.
  • 362 N. South Carolina Ave.
  • 2519 Centennial Ave.
  • 234 North Arizona Ave.
  • 360 N. South Carolina Ave.
  • 308 N. Connecticut Avenue
  • 344 N. Connecticut Avenue
  • 346 N. Connecticut Avenue
  • 402 N. Connecticut Avenue
  • 504 N. Indiana Avenue

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

