On March 10th, 2018, the annual Atlantic City St.Patrick's Day Parade makes its way down the AC Boardwalk.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled. 

