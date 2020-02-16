The foster care system doesn't produce many college graduates. This Stockton student is bucking that trend: About 21% of women who had been in foster care do not have a high school or GED diploma, more than double the figure for other adults. Ginelle Vargas has been lucky to have a few people who are helping her make a new life.
Atlantic City to host NAACP national convention in 2022: Mayor Marty Small Sr., Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey and Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who leads the city's branch of the NAACP, received the news during a meeting of the national organization in New York City.
Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Galloway's 'Mrs. J': Anna Jezycki, a 50-year township resident, has spent most of her time living here sticking up for the families and seniors in the municipality by making her Noo Yawk-accented voice heard regularly at Township Council meetings.
Wildwood Catholic girls basketball: Gabby Turco and the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team used Saturday as a learning experience, not a season-defining moment
Martin Truex ready for another shot at 'The Great American Race': The Stafford Township native has done virtually everything except win the most celebrated race in the sport, the season-opening Daytona 500.
