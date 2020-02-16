Ginelle Vargas

Ginelle Vargas, a student at Stockton University who was a foster child, sings in her choir class, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The foster care system doesn't produce many college graduates. This Stockton student is bucking that trend: About 21% of women who had been in foster care do not have a high school or GED diploma, more than double the figure for other adults. Ginelle Vargas has been lucky to have a few people who are helping her make a new life.

Atlantic City to host NAACP national convention in 2022: Mayor Marty Small Sr., Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey and Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who leads the city's branch of the NAACP, received the news during a meeting of the national organization in New York City.

Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Galloway's 'Mrs. J': Anna Jezycki, a 50-year township resident, has spent most of her time living here sticking up for the families and seniors in the municipality by making her Noo Yawk-accented voice heard regularly at Township Council meetings.

Wildwood Catholic girls basketball: Gabby Turco and the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team used Saturday as a learning experience, not a season-defining moment

Martin Truex ready for another shot at 'The Great American Race': The Stafford Township native has done virtually everything except win the most celebrated race in the sport, the season-opening Daytona 500.

Martin Truex Jr. during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

