The Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton released its latest Atlantic City Tourism Performance Indicators on Tuesday, a quarterly report describing nongaming revenue for the Atlantic City region.
Tourism data for the first quarter of 2018 show seasonable lows for the resort’s economic performance but indicate an upswing for the coming quarter, according to Stockton University experts.
The report uses year-over-year percentage changes in three performance measures as indicators of the tourism economy in Atlantic City: the Atlantic County lodging fee per 100 rooms, the Atlantic City casino parking fee per 100 spaces and Atlantic County noncasino revenue per available room.
The first and slowest quarter of the year's performance was relatively flat, Stockton officials said. Over the past 12 months, revenue from Atlantic County lodging fees and casino parking fees showed slight increases.