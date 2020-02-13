Sharon Watson scored 17 to lead the winning Vikings, who improved to 16-5. Nate Daley added 15 for Atlantic City.

Vineland – 11 11 10 10 - 42

Atlantic City 24 18 19 17 – 78

VL – Shaw 4, Diggs 11, Harper 7, Kates 3, Turner 2, Bennett 4, Williams 10

AC – Blakeley 5, Daley 15, Lewis 6, Frederick 9, Jones 10, Mack 3, Watson 17, Chapman 11, Palms 2

