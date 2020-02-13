Sharon Watson scored 17 to lead the winning Vikings, who improved to 16-5. Nate Daley added 15 for Atlantic City.
Vineland – 11 11 10 10 - 42
Atlantic City 24 18 19 17 – 78
VL – Shaw 4, Diggs 11, Harper 7, Kates 3, Turner 2, Bennett 4, Williams 10
AC – Blakeley 5, Daley 15, Lewis 6, Frederick 9, Jones 10, Mack 3, Watson 17, Chapman 11, Palms 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.