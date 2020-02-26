(3) Atlantic City vs. (2) Ocean City
5 p.m.
These teams met on Jan. 24 with Ocean City winning 40-38. Ocean City relies on defense.
The Red Raiders advanced to the semifinals with a 34-20 win over No. 7 seed OLMA. Abbey Fenton averages 10.2 points and has made 65 3-pointers for Ocean City, while Emma Finnegan averages 8.3 rebounds.
Atlantic City beat sixth-seeded ACIT 52-27 in Monday’s first round. Ciani Redd-Howard averages 11.4 points and seven rebounds. Atlantic City senior guard Madison Brestle averages 3.8 steals and sparks the Vikings defense. Atlantic City sophomore guard Sanai Garrison-Macon is an outstanding playmaker.
One interesting note in this game. While Madison Brestle starts for Atlantic City, her junior sister Marlee plays for Ocean City.
Ocean City has won the CAL Tournament three times. Atlantic City is trying to reach the final for the first time since the Tournament began in 2012.
