Coach: Sean Duffey

2018-2019 record: 4-3

What to watch: The Vikings will be led by sophomore Megan Fox, a first-team Press All-Star last year who was fifth in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle at the state Meet of Champions. Other key scorers are Sarah Tran, Kara Graybill, Madelyn Fox (Megan's older sister) and Cass Scott. The Vikings' lineup also has Julia Logue, Alex Siganos, Julia Arndt, Grace Bancheri and Kassandra Franco. Melissa Tran, Olivia Kulakowski and Grace Gaskill are good freshmen prospects.

"We definitely gained some speed and depth," Duffey said. "It's going to be an exciting year to watch their progress. We're looking forward to the season."

