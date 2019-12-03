Coach: Sean Duffey
2018-2019 record: 4-3
What to watch: The Vikings will be led by sophomore Megan Fox, a first-team Press All-Star last year who was fifth in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle at the state Meet of Champions. Other key scorers are Sarah Tran, Kara Graybill, Madelyn Fox (Megan's older sister) and Cass Scott. The Vikings' lineup also has Julia Logue, Alex Siganos, Julia Arndt, Grace Bancheri and Kassandra Franco. Melissa Tran, Olivia Kulakowski and Grace Gaskill are good freshmen prospects.
"We definitely gained some speed and depth," Duffey said. "It's going to be an exciting year to watch their progress. We're looking forward to the season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.