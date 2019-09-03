People gather at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City for a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor resort natives Victor Saracini and John O’Neill, who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. For more photos from several different towns in South Jersey, go to PressofAC.com.
The city’s ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk at the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial. Honorees include Major General William McDowell Matz, Special Operations Officer Joseph Hahn and Tech Sergeant John Gallagher. The keynote speaker will be Laurie Doran, Director of Intelligence & Operations for NJ Department of Homeland Security.
