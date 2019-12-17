Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville

Atlantic City's Stephen Byard, 2, shoots in the second quarter of the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Atlantic City

Coach: Gene Allen

Last season’s record: 10-15

2019-20 prediction: Contender

Key players: Stephen Byard, 6-5, Sr., F; Nate Daly, 6-3, Sr., F; Teriq Chapman, 6-3, Sr., F; Corey Yeoman, 6-2, Jr., F; Nasson Blakely, 5-8, Jr., G; Naquan Blakeley, 5-8, Jr., G; Chris Lopez, 6-2, Jr., F; Ja’heem Frederick, 5-10, Jr., G; Jayden Jones, 5-10, Jr., G.

Outlook: Atlantic City comes off its first losing season since 1968-69. The Vikings, however, got valuable experience last season. Byard emerged as a standout. Allen has 346 career wins and is seven victories away from becoming the winningest coach in the program’s history. Bill Swain, who coached the Vikings from 1955-1977, is Atlantic City’s career win leader with a 352-143 record.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments