Atlantic City
Coach: Gene Allen
Last season’s record: 10-15
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Stephen Byard, 6-5, Sr., F; Nate Daly, 6-3, Sr., F; Teriq Chapman, 6-3, Sr., F; Corey Yeoman, 6-2, Jr., F; Nasson Blakely, 5-8, Jr., G; Naquan Blakeley, 5-8, Jr., G; Chris Lopez, 6-2, Jr., F; Ja’heem Frederick, 5-10, Jr., G; Jayden Jones, 5-10, Jr., G.
Outlook: Atlantic City comes off its first losing season since 1968-69. The Vikings, however, got valuable experience last season. Byard emerged as a standout. Allen has 346 career wins and is seven victories away from becoming the winningest coach in the program’s history. Bill Swain, who coached the Vikings from 1955-1977, is Atlantic City’s career win leader with a 352-143 record.
