Coach: Maurice Lozzi

Last season’s record: 7-8

Outlook: The Vikings return 13 players from last season, including senior captains Sean Drew, Lawrence Agostini and Drew Zitomer. Agostini will lead Atlantic City’s defense, while Zitomer will anchor the midfield. Drew, who will help the defense in net, and the the entire team will look to senior Jordan Faustino and junior Jonah Mason to lead the attack.

“Looking forward to the season,” Lozzi said, “and putting forth a well-fought effort each match.”

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments