Coach: Maurice Lozzi
Last season’s record: 7-8
Outlook: The Vikings return 13 players from last season, including senior captains Sean Drew, Lawrence Agostini and Drew Zitomer. Agostini will lead Atlantic City’s defense, while Zitomer will anchor the midfield. Drew, who will help the defense in net, and the the entire team will look to senior Jordan Faustino and junior Jonah Mason to lead the attack.
“Looking forward to the season,” Lozzi said, “and putting forth a well-fought effort each match.”