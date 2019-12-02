Coach: Kris Ciuro
2018-19 record: 5-4
What to watch: The Vikings should improve with most of their 2018-19 team returning. Key returning scorers include Ryan Flynn, Kasey Nguyen, twins Luke and Ben Iannelli, Dustin Nguyen (Kasey's brother) and Jonah Mason. Jason Lieu and Justin Hoang are two freshman prospects.
"We're developing all our swimmers, and we're really excited to see where the senior leaders and freshmen will take us this year," Ciuro said. "All our swimmers have improved, and we're really excited for the season." Ciuro said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.