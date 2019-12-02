Coach: Kris Ciuro

2018-19 record: 5-4

What to watch: The Vikings should improve with most of their 2018-19 team returning. Key returning scorers include Ryan Flynn, Kasey Nguyen, twins Luke and Ben Iannelli, Dustin Nguyen (Kasey's brother) and Jonah Mason. Jason Lieu and Justin Hoang are two freshman prospects.

"We're developing all our swimmers, and we're really excited to see where the senior leaders and freshmen will take us this year," Ciuro said. "All our swimmers have improved, and we're really excited for the season." Ciuro said.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

