Atlantic City St. Patrick's Parade

At left, Thomas Clark, of Cape May Court House, portrays St. Patrick for the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

The Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 14 on the Boardwalk, beginning at Rhode Island Avenue. Get more information here.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

