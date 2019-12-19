Atlantic City Girls Basketball

Viking's Madison Brestle (1 ) and Shakiyah Hasan (back) go for a rebound against Ewing's Mya Grimes. . Atlantic City vs. Ewing at the Ocean City P.B.A. Tipoff Girls Basketball game held at Ocean City High School, Sunday Dec. 17, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

Atlantic City

Coach: Jason Lantz

Last season’s record: 13-9

2018-19 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Madison Brestle, 5-0, Sr., G; Cornysha Davis, 5-10, Jr., F; Sanai Garrison-Macon, 5-1, So., G; Ciani Redd-Howard, 5-9, Sr., F; Keyani Cundiff-Savage, 5-7, So., G; Naysha Suarez, 5-4, So., G.

Outlook: The Vikings returned some talented players with experience. Redd-Howard averaged 11 points and 9.5 rebounds last season. Garrison-Macon averaged 7.4 points as a freshman.

