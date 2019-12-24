Coach: John Dattalo (first season)

2018-19 record: 1-15

Outlook: Senior Michel St. Juste (182), junior Nooran Khan (126) and sophomore Dibakar Biswas (160) will lead the rebuilding Vikings. Freshman Chase Calhoun (113) is a newcomer to watch.

"The goal (this season) is to teach high school athletes the value of commitment, dedication and hard work through the application of wrestling," Dattalo said.

