Coach: Sean Duffey (first year)
What to watch: The Vikings have 12 rowers and two coxswains on the varsity side, and many are sophomores. Hayley Gilbert, a coxswain, is the only senior. The two juniors are Grace Bancheri (the niece of Stockton women’s coach John Bancheri) and coxswain Mollie Share. Key rowers include sophomores Maddie Fox, Julia Logue, Cass Scott, Kara Graybill and Winnie Wong.
Duffey was the Atlantic City girls crew coach from 2008-2015. He’s also the Vikings girls swimming coach, and many of those swimmers are on the team.
“I feel like we’re on the upswing,” Duffey said. “We always try to row a varsity eight, to row at the highest level. We have a lot of good athletes and I know they know how to compete. The majority are three-sport athletes. On the novice side, we have a strong group of athletes, too.”