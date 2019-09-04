Coach: Ali Juliano

2018 record: 6-11-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Vikings have six returning players who saw significant time last year. Forwards Katie Master and Megan Dougherty, midfielders Alex Siganos and Sela Mesham and defenders Alex Fader and Ella Mackler will be the leaders. Juliano said, “We’re looking for our seniors and other returning players who started to set the tone for the new girls in the lineup. We expect to have a strong defense.”

