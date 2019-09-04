Coach: Ali Juliano
2018 record: 6-11-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Vikings have six returning players who saw significant time last year. Forwards Katie Master and Megan Dougherty, midfielders Alex Siganos and Sela Mesham and defenders Alex Fader and Ella Mackler will be the leaders. Juliano said, “We’re looking for our seniors and other returning players who started to set the tone for the new girls in the lineup. We expect to have a strong defense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.