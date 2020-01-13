Atlantic City vs Middle Township

Atlantic City’s Sanai Garrison-Macon drives to the basket while Middle Township defenders, including Sophia Terenik (35) and Kira Sides (2), converge on her during their Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit in Absecon on Friday.

11. Atlantic City (11) 7-1: Vikings only loss is to Middle Township

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments