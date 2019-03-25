Coach: Kris Ciuro (first year)
What to watch: The Vikings have seniors Nick Bloom and Santiago Alzate, who were in last year’s lightweight eight, a Press All-Star boat. That crew won at States, the Philadelphia City Championships and the Atlantic County Championships. Gibson Nguyen is the other senior. A.C. is mostly sophomores and will start out running a varsity eight and novice eight. A.C. finished seventh in the Elite 11.
Ciuro, a former Lenape High School swimmer, was also the Atlantic City first-year boys swimming coach this winter. He’s entering his 20th year with the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol.
“We want to go fast,” Ciuro said. “We look forward to a great season. We have a great group of athletes. We have a young team, and we want to see where they come to in the next four years.”